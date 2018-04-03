Fresh appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Dublin

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for help in tracing a teenager missing from Dublin.

15-year-old Roza Jakubowska was last seen on March 14th.

Roza is described as being 5'5", of thin build, with long dark hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, dark leggings and black runners.

Gardaí have received reports of a number of sightings in the Carlow area in recent days, but Roza has yet to be located.

Gardaí say they are concerned for the teenager.

They are asking anyone with information that may help them to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-666-8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.