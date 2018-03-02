Fresh appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Dublin

A fresh appeal has been issued for help in tracing a teenager missing from Dublin.

Gardaí say 17-year-old Cian Mulhall is missing from Swords.

He was last seen on Monday, February 26th.

Cian is described as being 5'10", with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and grey/black runners.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01-666-4700, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.