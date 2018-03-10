Fourth defendant in Jackson/Olding rape trial gives evidence

The fourth defendant in Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding's rape trial is giving evidence in defence of the allegation made against him.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby players are accused of raping a 19-year-old student at his Belfast home in June 2016.

Rory Harrison from Manse Road in Belfast is accused of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

From the stand today, he told the jury he saw the complainant staring at Paddy back at his house, and he said she followed him upstairs at one point.

He said she was "a bit quiet and seemed a little bit upset" when she later came into the living room as he was preparing to go home.

He said he brought her home in his taxi and denied speaking in code during a phone call he made to his co-accused Blane McIlroy en-route.

Mr McIlroy from Royal Lodge Road is facing one count of exposure.

The court heard Mr Harrison received a text from the complainant to say what happened last night was "not consensual".

He said he did not believe it because "Paddy is the last person in the world who would rape someone".

He told the jury he did not tell Paddy because he did not want to worry him about something he had no faith in being true.

All of the men deny the charges against them.