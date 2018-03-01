Fourth body found following Fermanagh house fire

A fourth body, believed to be that of a young child, has been found following a fatal house fire Co Fermanagh earlier this week.

The body of a woman and two children were discovered at a house in Derrylin on Tuesday.

A 27-year-man is being questioned on suspicion of murder as officers believe the blaze was started deliberately.

In a statement this afternoon, Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “It is with great sadness that I can now confirm that a fourth body has been found within the crime scene and that it appears to be the body of a young child.

“Post mortem examinations will take place in order to positively identify the victims involved in this appalling incident."

He added: “We are working hard to progress the investigation into this very complex crime scene. There is significant structural damage caused by the ferocious fire and the scene examination is further compounded by the severe weather."