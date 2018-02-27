Fourteen people due in court after undercover garda operation

Fourteen people are set to appear in court on Wednesday after a garda operation.

Operation 'Menlo' in the Laois/Offaly division is investigating the sale and supply of controlled substances.

Three women and 11 men will appear before Tullamore District Court on Wednesday morning.



Gardaí from Birr and Tullamore were involved in an operation whereby Cocaine, speed, MDMA and cannabis were sold to undercover gardaí.

They were assisted by gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) and the Laois/Offaly divisional drugs unit.

During 15 follow up searches, gardaí seized further controlled substances, cash and other items.

Fourteen people were charged with offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.