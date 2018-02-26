Four people dead following explosion in Leicester

Four people have died following an explosion in Leicester in England last night.

Emergency services responded to reports of a blast at a building in the Hinckley Road area at around 7pm.

Officials said the building - which had a shop on the ground floor and a two-storey flat above it - had suffered a 'pancake collection'.

Local police have said the incident is not being linked to terrorism at this stage.

This morning, police confirmed that four people had been killed, while four others remain in hospital - including one person with serious injuries.

Leicestershire Police Superintendent Shane O’Neill said: “There are four confirmed fatalities at this stage and a number of people still undergoing treatment in hospital.

"We believe there may be people who have not yet been accounted for and rescue efforts continue in order to locate any further casualties."

He added: “The cause of the explosion and fire is still yet to be determined and we will work closely with colleagues from the police as our enquiries into the circumstances continue today.”

Speaking to Sky News, one local resident said: "There was a bang and the whole house shook.

"The building doesn't appear to be there anymore."

Emergency services, including six fire crews and a specialist search & rescue team, remain at the site.