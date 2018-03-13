Four men jailed over involvement in "cross-border drugs gang"

Four men have been jailed in the North for their involvement in a "cross-border drugs gang."

Two Donegal men, and two others from Tyrone and Armagh, were handed prison sentences today at Craigavon Crown Court after pleading guilty to a number of drugs offences.

34-year-old Desmond Enfield from Ramelton, County Donegal got a two year jail term, while 38-year-old Seamus Boyce from Letterkenny, County Donegal got 16 months.

61-year-old Kieran Austin from Lurgan, County Armagh was also handed 16 months while Darren Donnelly (33) of Sixmilecross, Omagh, County Tyrone got one year.

All four men can expect to be released on licence half way through their sentences.

They were arrested following the seizure of €340,000 worth of herbal cannabis in Lurgan in 2016.

The PSNI has said the gang were supplying large quantities of drugs into the Derry and Donegal areas.

The sentencing brings a joint operation between gardaí and the PSNI to a close.

Speaking after the sentencing, PSNI detective inspector Tom McClure said: “I would particularly like to acknowledge the assistance provided by our partners in An Garda Siochana who worked closely with us in this cross-border proactive investigation.”

He said the gang were “supplying large quantities of controlled drugs” into the Derry and Donegal areas adding that the operation “had the potential to cause significant harm.”