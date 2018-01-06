Four men due in court over break-in at elderly man's home

Four men are due in court today charged in connection with a burglary in County Clare yesterday afternoon.

The men were arrested shortly before 4pm yesterday afternoon following the break-in at a house on Kildysart Road near Ennis.

A man in his 90s was the sole occupant of the house at the time of the incident. He was not injured.

Two of the arrested men are in their 30s, one is in his 40s and one is in his teens.

They are due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 12 noon today.

Gardaí said the arrests were made as part of as part of ongoing operations targeting travelling criminal groups carrying out burglaries in the Region.