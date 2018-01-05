Four men arrested following burglary in Co Clare

Four men have been arrested by gardaí following a burglary in Co Clare this afternoon.

The men were arrested shortly before 4pm after the burglary at a house on the Kildysart Road near Ennis.

A man in his 90s was the sole occupant of the house at the time. He was not injured.

The arrested men - two aged in their 30s, one in his 40s and one teenager - have been brought to Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations where they can be held for up to 24 hours.

The operation involved gardaí from Clare and Limerick and members of the Emergency Response Unit.

It came is part of Operation Thor and ongoing operations targeting travelling criminals carrying out burglaries in the region.