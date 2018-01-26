Former basketball coach begins appeal over length of sexual abuse sentence

A former basketball coach, who sexually abused boys in the 1980s, has launched an appeal against his prison sentence.

67-year-old Bill Kenneally of Summerville Avenue in Waterford was jailed for 14 years in 2016.

Kenneally pleaded guilty to ten sample counts of indecently assaulting ten boys in Waterford in the 1980s.

The former basketball coach befriended young boys, gave them gifts but then exploited them for his own sexual gratification.

Today he launched an appeal against his 14 year and 2 month prison sentence with his barrister arguing the Judge didn’t incorporate a psychological disorder from the accused's childhood into the sentencing.

He said this led to Kenneally’s addiction and when he was confronted by a superintendent, he got treatment and did not offend for 30 years.

The barrister said this wasn’t an excuse but said fair procedure could not be formed without bringing that to the mix.

He added that Kenneally was prepared to confess in 1987 and no real credit was given to that.

One of the Judges noted if the accused had have come clean 30 years ago - he would have given an amount of closure to the individuals involved.