Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven to be sentenced for sex offences

A former RTÉ television producer, convicted of sex offences in the UK, is due to be sentenced on Friday.

Kieran Creaven from Dublin pleaded guilty last December to attempting to groom an under-age girl.

The 55-year-old had engaged with a fake Facebook profile, set up by a group called 'Predator Exposure'.

He was reported to police when he flew to Leeds to meet the fictitious girl, and was confronted by the group.

Creaven is to appear for sentencing at Leeds Crown Court later.