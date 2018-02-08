Former Garda administrative officer denies ever directing action against McCabe

The former head of administration in An Garda Síochana has denied ever telling a colleague ‘we’re going after’ Maurice McCabe ‘at the Commission’.

Cyril Dunne has told the Disclosures Tribunal that he never made the comment and he denied ever directing action against Sgt McCabe.

Mr Dunne has also said he was concerned about group think in the gardaí when it came to Maurice McCabe.

As chief administrative officer in the gardaí, Cyril Dunne was one of four people at the top of the organisation.

The head of Human Resources, John Barrett, has previously told the Disclosures Tribunal he was shocked when his boss Mr Dunne said ‘we’re going after him at the Commission’ - referring to Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Inquiry.

Cyril Dunne denies ever saying this, saying he wasn’t involved in the strategy at the inquiry, and that he wasn’t even convinced there was a particular strategy prior to the 13th of May when John Barrett has suggested the comment was made.

Mr Dunne has also told the Tribunal he was concerned about group think in the gardaí regarding Maurice McCabe - and that he was brought in to provide an alternative view.