Footage shows moments before fatal crash involving Uber self-driving car

Uber says their car remains grounded in the wake of Sunday's crash

Image: Tempe Police

Police in the US have released footage of the moments leading up to a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber car.

Elaine Herzberg (49) died after being hit by the car, which was in autonomous mode, while wheeling her bike across a road in Tempe, Arizona on Sunday night.

An exterior camera captured the seconds before she was hit, showing her emerging from a dark patch of road moments before she was hit.

An interior camera, meanwhile, captured the car’s operator glancing down for several seconds in the lead-up to the collision - before expressing shock moments after looking back at the road.

Investigations are under way into the crash, and are likely to focus on determining the exact reasons behind the crash - including investigating whether or not the car’s sensors detected Ms Herzberg’s presence on the road.

Several commentators, including University of South Carolina’s Bryant Walker Smith, have argued the car’s radar systems should have detected a pedestrian’s presence.

Uber’s autonomous cars rely on various sensors to detect pedestrians, vehicles and other road obstacles. While many of the cars’ functions are automated, a human operator - dubbed a safety driver - is able to take control if needed.

In a statement, Uber said: "The video is disturbing and heartbreaking to watch, and our thoughts continue to be with Elaine's loved ones.

"Our cars remain grounded, and we're assisting local, state and federal authorities in any way we can."

The company had been testing its autonomous vehicles in several areas in the US, but halted the trials in the wake of the fatal crash.