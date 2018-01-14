Flight with Connacht Rugby team onboard diverted over technical issue

Belfast International Airport has dealt with the emergency situation
A flight has been diverted from Knock Airport to Belfast International after a technical issue on board.
The plane was carrying the Connacht Rugby team.
It is understood the team were on board the Flybe plane from Birmingham, which had to be diverted on Sunday morning.
Flight BEE-653 landed safely just after midday.
Connacht were in Worcester last night, where a draw secured their place in the European Challenge Cup quarter finals.