Five stories you might have missed this weekend

Man due in court over €2.5m drug seizure

Gardaí have charged a man arrested as part of an operation which resulted in the seizure of some €2.5m of drugs.

The discovery was made by the Revenue's Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, targeting drug importations through Dublin Port.

Cocaine, heroin and ketamine were seized on Saturday.

The man will appear before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

House prices up by an average of 50% in the last five years

House prices nationally have risen by 2.5% during the first three months of 2018.

That is according to the latest House Price Report released today by property website, Daft.ie.

The average price nationwide was €247,000 - 7.3% higher than a year ago.

Compared to their lowest point in 2013, prices nationwide have risen by an average of 50% or just over €82,500.

Man due in court over firearms seizure

A man is due in court this morning in connection with the seizure of two loaded firearms in Dublin last Friday.

He is expected to appear before a special sitting of Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

The 26-year-old was arrested on Friday as part of an operation which saw two cars stopped and searched in the Clondalkin area of Dublin.

A total of four people were detained, three of whom were later released without charge.

PICTURES: Ceremonies take place to remember those who died during 1916 Rising

Ceremonies have been held to remember those who died in the 1916 Easter Rising.

Commemorations took place outside the GPO in Dublin to remember those who died in the 1916 Rising.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attended the ceremony, which began with a reading of the Proclamation of Independence.

A minute silence was also held, the end of which was marked by a muffled drumbeat.

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin breaks silence over pending legal action by Paddy Jackson's lawyers

Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has broken his silence over pending legal action from lawyers representing Paddy Jackson.

Mr Jackson, one of the defendants in the recent Belfast rape trial, is set to take legal action against the Seanad member.

Mr Jackson was acquitted of all charges against him.

Senator Ó Ríordáin posted commentary on his Twitter account following the verdict last week.