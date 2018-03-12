Five stories you might have missed this weekend

Two Dublin men have foiled what appears to be an attempted car-jacking in the Clontarf area.

The incident happened at around 10.00am on Sunday morning.

A man has since been arrested and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

A number of passers-by came to the assistance of a woman driver when a man approached her and tried to force her from her car on the Alfie Byrne Road.

The Central Bank could stop printing euro banknotes in Ireland as part of a strategic review.

The proposal is contained in the Central Bank's Strategic Plan (2016-2018).

The review has been completed, but a Central Bank spokesperson said a decision had not yet been taken on the matter.

However it is set to go before the Central Bank Commission at the end of March.

There are some events that just stick with people - a live TV interview this day last year was one of those.

Robert Kelly, a professor of political science, was speaking to the BBC about implications for South Korea after its president was removed from power.

But no one could have guessed what was about to happen.

Maynooth University lecturer says teenage mothers in Ireland still face inequalities and stigma.

Dr Ciara Bradley is highlighting issues facing teen mums as Sunday marks Mother's Day.

"While Irish society has seen huge amounts of progress in in recent years, teenage mums still face stigma and discrimination," Dr Bradley said

The lecturer in Applied Social Science has been examining the incidence of teen pregnancy in Ireland both historically and in recent years - as well as the social attitudes that shape how teen mothers are viewed.

A nightclub has been shut down after video emerged showing a scantily clad woman riding a horse inside the packed venue, before it appears to panic and throws her off.

Clubbers are heard gasping and screaming amid the chaos at the Florida club.

Miami Beach city manager Jimmy Morales said he had revoked Mokai Lounge's business licence.

Police and enforcement officers have also launched an investigation after receiving multiple complaints about the incident at the South Beach venue on Thursday.