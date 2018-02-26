Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

Fianna Fáil suggests Government 'oversold' Brexit border guarantee

Fianna Fáil is accusing the Government of ‘overselling’ commitments made by the UK on the Irish border.

The Taoiseach has claimed that the Phase One Brexit agreement provides a “rock solid and cast iron” guarantee that there will be no return to a hard border.

On Newstalk’s On the Record, Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokesperson Stephen said the Government “probably oversold this in December.”

Man arrested by officers investigating the murder of Adrian Donohoe

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe. Image: RollingNews.ie



Gardai have arrested a man in Dublin as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Detective Adrian Donohoe five years ago.

The father of two was murdered during an armed robbery at the Lordship Credit Union, Belurgan, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Co Louth on the 25th January 2013.

"Calmest night" for eastern Ghouta following UN ceasefire resolution

A number of airstrikes and clashes followed the UN Security Council vote for a ceasefire in Syria but relative calm has returned.

Activists said there were some clashes on the southern edge of eastern Ghouta along with two airstrikes just hours after the resolution was unanimously adopted on Saturday night.

On Sunday aerial bombing had stopped and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said there had been no deaths since the resolution was passed following a week of airstrikes.

Met Éireann updates warning with "exceptionally cold" weather on the way

The Heath, outside Portlaoise 11-02-2017. Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews

As the country braces itself for a week of snow and ice, Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for the entire country.

Winds sweeping across Siberia from the North Pole will bring sub-zero temperatures and biting winds.

The Government's National Emergency Co-ordination Group on severe weather will meet on Monday morning.

Latest poll sees surge in support for Fianna Fáil

The combined support for the two main political parties now stands at 61% according to the latest opinion poll out today.

A Red C / Sunday Business Post survey shows Fianna Fáil support up 3 points to 29%.

That is just 3 points behind Fine Gael on 32%.

It means Fianna Fáil is now enjoying its highest level in almost two years.