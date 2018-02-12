Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

'No survivors' after plane crashes near Moscow

A passenger plane carrying 71 people has crashed in Russia, with officials saying it is believed there were no survivors.

The AN-148 aircraft had disappeared from radars shortly after taking off from Domodedovo Airport in Moscow.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Russian president said: "Vladimir Putin expressed deep condolences to all those who lost their relatives and friends as a result of the crash of a passenger aircraft in the Moscow Region.

"The wreckage of the aircraft was found in the Ramensky District, Moscow Region. According to preliminary information, there are no survivors."

Mary Lou McDonald officially elected as new Sinn Féin leader

Mary Lou McDonald has been officially elected as the new leader of Sinn Féin.

The Dublin Central TD will replace Gerry Adams, who steps down as party president after more than 34 years.

Deputy McDonald was the only candidate nominated for the role, and was named as president-elect last month.

She was officially elected by hundreds of Sinn Féin members at the Ard Fheis at the RDS in Dublin this afternoon.

Head of WRC: Some people in Ireland are working in conditions 'close to slavery'

The head of the Workplace Relations Commission says some people are being subjected to slave-like conditions here.

Director General of the WRC, Oonagh Buckley, says exploitation is affecting many in this country.

Earlier this week, a ban preventing asylum seekers from working was formally declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said he aims to bring Ireland in line with ‘EU norms’ - in relation to the right to work - by June.

Regulator says Irish charities owed around €70,000 by company in liquidation

The Charities Regulator has said that as many as 40 registered Irish charities are owed a total of around €70,000 by an internet company that has gone into liquidation.

The regulator has been examining a list of organisations owed money by Pembroke Dynamic Internet Services - which operated an online fundraising platform used by some of the world's best-known charities.

The High Court heard earlier this week that the firm had received total donations of up to €3.8 million that had yet to be received by charities.

A liquidator told the court that more than 700 charities globally had been contacted as part of the investigation.

Man appears in court charged with 2010 murder of Dublin man

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Dublin man eight years ago.

Warren O'Connor was fatally stabbed on Hole in the Wall Road in Dublin on January 16th, 2010.

Gary Watson of 124 Millbrook Avenue, Donaghmede was today charged with the murder of Mr O'Connor.

The 34-year-old was also charged with assault causing harm to another man.