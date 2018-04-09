Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

An alleged chemical weapons attack has killed dozens of people in eastern Syria, according to reports from aid workers in the area.

It came amid renewed shelling and fighting in the area.

Rescue and medical teams in Douma - the last rebel-held city in Eastern Ghouta - posted apparent photos of the victims, some of whom were shown foaming from the mouth.

The Government looks set to abandon tax cuts in favour of new 'cost-of-living' benefits.

Leo Varadkar is reported to be planning a significant policy shift for the Budget 2019, which would see Fine Gael move away from major tax cuts.

It would mark a u-turn on the Taoiseach's tax cut promises - including abolishing the USC.

Police in Germany are looking for clues as they work to figure out why a man crashed a van into a crowd in the city of Munster yesterday.

It happened as people were eating outside a restaurant in the city's historic centre just before 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said a 51-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were killed, while 20 others were injured.

One man has died following a fire at Trump Tower in New York.

It happened on the 50th floor of the Manhattan building, with firefighters saying they discovered an apartment 'entirely on fire'.

Neither Donald Trump nor his family were in the building at the time.

Russell Crowe's 'divorce auction' in Australia has raised €2.3m.

The Hollywood star held the auction at Sotheby’s Australia in Sydney yesterday, with items ranging from film memorabilia to a collection of designer watches.

Some of the most expensive lots included a piece of stunt armour from Gladiator, a fully functioning Roman chariot replica from the same film, and a full costume worn by the actor in 2003's Master and Commander.