Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

A whistleblower who worked on the ‘Vote Leave’ campaign has claimed it “cheated” by breaching spending limits ahead of the Brexit referendum in the UK.

The allegations centre on the official campaign’s links to the BeLeave campaign which it helped fund.

Shahmir Sanni, who worked with Vote Leave, claims the group used BeLeave to get around strict spending limits set by the UK Electoral Commission.

File photo of ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, 21-03-2018. Image: Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP/Press Association Images

The former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has been detained in Germany.

German police intercepted Mr Puigdemont at the Danish border.

The politician has been in self-imposed exile following the Catalan independence referendum last year.

Mr Puigdemont is wanted by Spain on charges of "rebellion" and "sedition" over his involvement in the vote.

Ceremonies are taking place in Cork and Wexford to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Tuskar Rock air disaster.

All passengers and crew on board the flight from Cork to London lost their lives when the Aer Lingus Viscount plane came down off the Wexford coast.

The majority of the 61 people died in the disaster on March 24th 1968 were from Cork – however there were also victims from Belgium, Britain, Holland, Sweden, Switzerland and the US.

A photo of Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame placed on a bunch of flowers at the main gate of the Police headquarters in Carcassonne, France, 24-03-2018. Image: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

A police officer who was killed after switching places with a hostage during Friday’s terror attack in France was married on his deathbed.

Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame has been hailed a hero after he voluntarily handed himself over to terrorist Redouane Lakdim in exchange for a female store worker during a siege at a supermarket in Trebes.

The 44-year-old officer died in hospital after being shot three times by the radical Islamist in the southwest France town.

The President has led the tributes to former Ceann Comhairle and Labour TD Sean Treacy who has died aged 91.

The Labour TD for Tipperary South will be remembered as a TD, the Father of the House, and an MEP.

President Michael D Higgins said Mr Treacy served with great distinction in public life for nearly five decades.