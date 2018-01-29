Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

More than 100 dead following suicide bombing in Kabul

103 people were killed and 235 injured in a suicide bomb attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday.

Interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the bomber had used the ambulance to pass through one checkpoint, saying he was taking a patient to a nearby hospital.

When he reached the second checkpoint, he was recognised and blew up the vehicle.

Taoiseach to campaign for liberalisation of abortion laws

Picture by: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

The Taoiseach will be campaigning for the liberalisation of Ireland's abortion laws in the upcoming referendum.

Leo Varadkar gave the first indication of his stance in an interview with BBC Radio 4.

After noting earlier this month that he views Ireland’s current laws as "too restrictive;" he confirmed this morning he will be “campaigning for them to be changed and to be liberalised.”

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrested

Russia's opposition leader was arrested in Moscow after his supporters began a series of protests.

Alexei Navalny - who has since been released - has been calling for demonstrations against Vladimir Putin, ahead of the country's forthcoming presidential election.

He's urged supporters to continue demonstrations despite his arrest, tweeting: "This doesn't mean anything."

Waterford family "lucky to be alive" after apparent petrol bomb attack

Image: John Hearne/Facebook

A Waterford Councillor has warned that it is only by "an act of god" that a local family were not killed in a petrol bomb attack at their home.

Gardaí are investigating a fire that broke out at a house in Ardmore Park in Waterford City at around 3:20am on Saturday morning.

There was one man in the house during the attack who escaped uninjured with the family dogs.

Tributes paid to young Irishman after body recovered in Vienna

Tributes have been paid to a 21-year-old Meath man whose body was recovered from a river in Vienna on Friday.

Ross Hanlon had been missing for a week after going missing during a night out in the Austrian capital.

In a post on Facebook, Ross's brother Craig has thanked everyone for their support over the past week, adding that they will now bring Ross home.

Dr Michael Mulvey, President of Dundalk Institute of Technology - where Mr Mulvey was a student - extended his “deepest sympathies” to his family and friends adding “our thoughts and prayers are with them.”