Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

Appeal for information after man shot dead in west Dublin

The search is continuing for the gunman behind the latest fatal shooting in Dublin.

27-year-old Derek Coakley Hutch was shot dead as he sat in a car at the Bridgeview halting site in Ronanstown shortly after 3.00pm on Saturday afternoon.

A second scene was sealed off at nearby Crag Avenue, where a burnt out car was found shortly after the incident.

Taoiseach suggests Sinn Féin leadership change 'doesn't fundamentally change anything in politics'

The Taoiseach has welcomed the change of leadership in Sinn Féin - but says he is not expecting any major political changes within the party.

It was confirmed yesterday that Mary Lou McDonald has been nominated as president-elect of Sinn Féin.

The current deputy leader was the only candidate nominated for the role.

Search for missing Irish man continues in Vienna

A search is continuing for a missing Irish man in Vienna.

Ross Hanlon from Athboy in Co Meath was last seen in the Austrian capital in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 21-year-old had been out with friends in the Austrian capital, and they had left a nightclub in the centre of the city at around 2.00am. Ross went missing shortly after.

Hundreds of thousands take part in women's marches across US

Hundreds of thousands of people have joined women's marches across America in protest against President Donald Trump and in support of the #MeToo movement.

Rallies in more than 250 US cities saw demonstrators denounce Mr Trump's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT and women's rights on the anniversary of his inauguration.

Adele, Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson and Whoopi Goldberg were among a host of celebrities who joined the walks, which also voiced support for campaigns against sexual misconduct following the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Facebook to ask users to decide which media outlets are 'trustworthy'

Facebook has unveiled its latest bid to fight the spread of "fake news" by allowing users to rank trustworthy media outlets.

The social media giant will survey users to identify "high quality" news in a bid to tackle sensationalism and misinformation, its founder Mark Zuckerberg said.

Under the plans, Facebook users will be asked if they are familiar with a news source which appears on their feeds and whether they trust it.