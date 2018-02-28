Five people arrested in connection with €750,000 invoice scam

Five people have been arrested by gardaí investigating a €750,000 invoice scam.

It involves fraudsters tricking companies into paying legitimate bills into a re-directed account.

A number of organisations in the country are said to have been affected.

Dublin Zoo was among those targeted.

Three men and two women are being questioned following searches in the two counties this morning, in an operation led by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

The five arrested people are being detained at Clonmel, Cahir and Tallaght Garda stations, under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.