Five hour "humanitarian pause" in airstrikes in effect over Syria's eastern Ghouta

A "humanitarian pause" in airstrikes on Syria’s eastern Ghouta has come into effect.

The five-hour break in the Syrian government’s onslaught against the rebel-held enclave was ordered by Russia – a long-time ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The pauses are due to be repeated daily in the hope civilians will be able to escape the embattled area.

It remains unclear if aid agencies will be able to enter the Damascus suburb.

Around 400,000 people have been subjected to intense aerial bombardment in eastern Ghouta – with over 520 people killed in the last week after Syrian government forces started a renewed offensive.

Ceasefire

The US has called on Russia to use its "influence" to secure a fully-fledged ceasefire in the rebel-held enclave.

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert called for an "immediate end to offensive operations" in the region to allow aid workers to treat the wounded.

"The regime claims it is fighting terrorists, but is instead terrorising hundreds of thousands of civilians with airstrikes, artillery, rockets, and a looming ground attack,” she said.

“The regime's use of chlorine gas as a weapon only intensifies the misery of the civilian population.

"#Russia has the influence to stop these operations if it chooses to live up to its obligations under the #UNSC ceasefire."

Humanitarian pause

Charity Save the Children said the "humanitarian pause" ordered by the Russian leader was not a good enough measure to avoid further civilian casualties in the region.

More than 520 people are thought to have died as a result of relentless attacks by the Syrian government last week.

The charity - which works with partner organisations in Syria to help those affected by the ongoing conflict - has urged the UN to immediately implement the month-long ceasefire voted for over the weekend.

Humanitarian corridor

The charity said that the "humanitarian corridor" proposed by the Kremlin, designed to allow civilians to leave the enclave during the "pause" period, would do little to protect families from the "horrifying and never-ending violence".

Local response director Sonia Khush urged the UN to implement the agreed month-long ceasefire immediately.

"As this conflict enters its eighth year, it's clear that it is far from being resolved, and all parties involved continue to show utter contempt for children's lives and wellbeing," she added.

"The fighting must cease and aid agencies must be allowed to deliver lifesaving humanitarian assistance, or more children will die."

Aid workers in eastern Ghouta estimate that 4,100 families are now living in underground basements and shelters in a bid to protect themselves from airstrikes, with more than half of them without water, sanitation or ventilation.

Many people have been unable to bury their loved ones due to the ongoing shelling.

With reporting from IRN ...