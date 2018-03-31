Five arrested after major herbal cannabis seizure in cross-border operation

Five people are still being by PSNI officers as part of a joint operation involving An Garda Síochána and Revenue Customs Service.

Officers have seized what they believe could be one of Northern Ireland's largest ever hauls of herbal cannabis.

It was intercepted and the five people were arrested by PSNI officers during a search of a property in Dromore, Co Down on Friday.

An Garda Síochána Assistant Commissioner Barry O’Brien said: "I wish to commend all agencies involved in both jurisdictions which resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of controlled drugs.

"This demonstrates the practical application of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force."

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin added: "This huge haul of cannabis was found concealed inside an industrial sized fuel tank on a shipping pallet at a property in Dromore, Co Down earlier today.

"Five individuals, three men and two women were detained at the address. Officers also carried out a number of follow up searches and enquiries at other locations."

Assistant Chief Constable Martin continued: "This seizure and the associated searches and arrests demonstrate the effectiveness of the real time intelligence sharing and cross-border collaboration that takes place daily to tackle serious and organised criminality in both jurisdictions.

"With the assistance of our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and Revenue Commissioners we have undoubtedly prevented the significant harm that would have resulted from this huge consignment of drugs reaching the streets of both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland today."

The potential estimated street value of the drugs is being assessed.