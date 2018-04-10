Fisherman dies after boat capsizes off Mayo coast

A fisherman has died after a boat capsized off the Mayo coast earlier today.

Emergency crews picked up a mayday broadcast shortly after 12.30pm this afternoon.

The Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopter R118 and Ballyglass RNLI searched the area, supported by an Air Corps maritime patrol aircraft.

At around 1.20pm, the helicopter spotted flares.

Rescuers were then able to find three men in a life raft, around 16 miles off Eagle Island, Co Mayo.

The men were recovered and airlifted to Sligo University Hospital.

It has been confirmed that one man - aged in his 50s - has died.

The other two men - both aged in their 20s - remain in hospital, where their conditions are not believed to be life-threatening.

The local coroner and the Marine Casualty Investigation Board have been notified.