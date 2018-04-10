First responder tells Waterford murder trial man was 'covered in blood'

A murder trial has heard a man was covered in blood when emergency services arrived to help him at a holiday village in Tramore, Co Waterford.

Tadhg Butler of Seafield in Tramore is accused of stabbing Michael O’Dwyer over four years ago.

It’s the prosecution’s case that Tadhg Butler murdered 25-year-old Michael O’Dwyer in January 2014 by stabbing him in the chest.

The 37-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

This afternoon, a first responder told the jury he arrived at the scene just before 11.30pm and saw Michael O’Dwyer lying on the ground.

He was pale and covered in blood and there was no sign of a pulse.

CPR commenced and Mr O’Dwyer was brought to hospital.

The first responder said that there was a lot of shouting and a commotion at the scene.

An off-licence worker also gave evidence to the trial of calling to the house in Seafield to deliver a bottle of rum, an eight pack of lager, cigarettes and orange juice earlier that night.

He said there was a lot of noise in the house - music was playing and people were singing and laughing.

This trial continues tomorrow.