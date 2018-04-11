Firearm and €1000 of cannabis seized in Sligo

Gardaí have discovered a firearm and €1,000 worth of cannabis at a house in Sligo.

Investigators said they uncovered the herbal cannabis during searches at a house in Ballymote on Tuesday night.

The firearm was found in the boot of a vehicle linked to the investigation during the same searches.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballymote Garda Station.

He is still in custody at the station.

Gardaí have seized the vehicle and the firearm has been taken to Garda Headquarters in Dublin for forensic examination.