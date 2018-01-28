Fine Gael pull away from their nearest rivals

There's good news for the Taoiseach in the latest political opinion poll.

Today's Sunday Business Post/Red C poll places support for Fine Gael up five points to 32 percent - while every other party either stayed where they were or dropped.

The paper's Political Editor, Michael Brennan, says it's the highest level of support for the party since the last general election.

"Fianna Fáil were stuck on 26%, a good figure perhaps in some ways considering the controversy over leader Michéal Martin's decision to back the repeal of the 8th amendment.

That hasn't affected their support but there is a big gap there now between themselves and Fine Gael, there's a whole 6 points in the difference."

The telephone survey of 1,004 people was carried out over 7 days between the 18th and 27th of January.