Famous Celebrity Believes Ed Sheeran Snubbed For Grammy Nod

Ed Sheeran is nominated for two Grammys at tonight's ceremony in New York.

The singer is up for for best pop vocal album for his recent album Divide, and Best Pop Solo Performance for Shape of You.

However, one well known face believes he's been snubbed in another category.

Sir Elton John has told The Sun that he think's Shape Of You should also be up for Song of the Year.

Elton said "That it wasn't nominated, is, to me, a travesty."

The nominations for Song of the Year are Julia Michaels's 'Issues', Logic's '1-800-273-8255', Bruno Mars's 'That's What I Like' and Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito'.

Elton added: "I think Ed was extremely upset. And I don't blame him. Every single you hear now sounds like 'Shape of You'."