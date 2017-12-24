Family 'very concerned for welfare' of man missing from Co Louth

An appeal has been issued for help in tracing a 30-year-old man missing from County Louth since Wednesday.

Lithuanian national Gintaras Vasiliaukas lives in the Tullyallen area, and was last seen walking in the direction of Navan.

Gintaras is described as being 5'7'' in height, with short brown hair, of strong build and with blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black sports jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms, and light blue Nike runners.

Gardai and Gintaras' family are said to be very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041-987-4200, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.