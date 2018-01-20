Family appeal for help in tracing Irish man missing in Austria

A 21-year-old Irish man has gone missing in Austria.

Ross Hanlon from County Meath was last seen in Vienna at around 2am on Friday.

He had been on a trip to the Austrian capital with some college friends.

Ross' family has been unable to contact him, and are appealing for help in tracing him.

Members of the family are also said to be travelling to Vienna.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to Mr Hanlon's family.