Evening top 5: Zuckerberg testifies; Israeli boycott; and Irish citizenships fall

A US Senate Committee has been underway with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg answering questions.

He is testifying before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees in relation to a recent data breach involving Cambridge Analytica.

Mr Zuckerberg gave his opening speech, in which he said: "We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake - and it was my mistake and I'm sorry.

"I started Facebook, I run it and I'm responsible for what happens here".

Gardaí are trying to piece together the events that led to yesterday's fatal crash during a tourist excursion near Killarney in County Kerry.

A man and a woman from the US died when their pony and trap left the road near the Gap of Dunloe at around 2pm yesterday.

The victims were in their sixties, and on a holiday break in the area.

Dublin City Council has voted to support economic sanctions against Israel – including a boycott of certain Israeli goods.

The motion, passed by councillors last night, notes that the council "fully supports and endorses" the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement for freedom, equality and justice.

The BDS movement targets Israel over its occupation and colonisation of Palestinian lands.

New figures show over 1,300 citizens of Poland acquired Irish citizenship in 2016, making them the single largest group to do so.

The numbers from Eurostat also show that citizens of India and Nigeria were the second and third highest respectively.

While the number of UK nationals acquiring citizenship of another EU member state more than doubled in 2016.

The Guinness World Records has named the oldest living man in the world.

Masazo Nonaka (112) from Hokkaido, Japan was presented with his certificate, and a celebratory cake.

He takes the title after Francisco Nuñez-Olivera, from Spain, passed away in January aged 113.