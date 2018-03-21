Evening top 5: Zuckerberg speaks; abortion referendum bill passes; and Luas trams being taken from Red Line

The CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, has broken his silence over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The founder of the social media giant has said the platform has "made mistakes".

It is currently facing investigations by authorities in Ireland, the EU, UK and US over a reported data breach that impacted more than 50 million individuals.

The abortion referendum bill has passed all stages in the Dáil.

It will now go to the Seanad for the next stage of debate next week.

It was passed by a large majority - with 110 deputies voting in favour and 32 against.

It means the Government is on course with its plan to hold a vote on repealing the 8th amendment in early May.

The Transport Minister Shane Ross has confirmed seven Luas trams have been transferred from the Red Line to the Green Line to provide additional capacity.

The Green Party has claimed the National Transport Authority (NTA) is "robbing Peter to pay Paul".

Its representative in Dublin South Central, Ed Davitt, said that it was a shocking indictment of poor planning of the Cross-City rollout.

The Taoiseach has insisted the Government’s Rent Pressure Zones are having an effect.

Leo Varadkar was speaking after new figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) revealed that the average national rent has topped €1,000 per month.

The figures show that Dublin is still the most expensive pace in the country to rent – with properties costing an average of €1,500 a month.

A new LGBTQ dictionary for the Irish language has been launched in Dublin City University (DCU).

It is part of a collaboration between the Union of Students in Ireland (USI), BelonG To Youth Services and the Transgender Equality Network of Ireland (TENI).

It also has the support of Minister of State at the Department of Culture with responsibility for Gaeilge, Joe McHugh.