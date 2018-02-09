Evening top 5: Water charges from 2019; Adams final speech; and NASA breaks its own record

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy claims plans to introduce excess water charges from January 2019 "will face mass opposition from people".

Irish Water has confirmed plans are in place to introduce excess water charges from next January.

A spokesperson says "the clock will start" on excess charging from next year.

Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams has given one of his final speeches as leader of the party.

Mr Adams thanked everyone who helped him during his 35 years as leader.

He was speaking from Stormont in Northern Ireland on Friday, his last evening as party leader.

The board of the Gate Theatre have issued an 'unreserved apology' following a review of allegations of inappropriate behviour against the theatre's former artistic director Michael Colgan.

The review got underway last November, following a series of allegations against Mr Colgan.

The independent review was conducted by independent expert Gaye Cunningham, who heard from 56 individuals - including current and former Gate employees & board members.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of bird flu in Co Tipperary.

The subtype H5N6 was found in a wild bird on January 31st.

The department says it is a "highly pathogenic strain" that has previously been confirmed in Great Britain and mainland Europe.

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft has turned its telescopic camera toward a field of stars - and made history.

The craft took an image at a record-breaking 6.12 billion kilometres, or 40.9 astronomical units, away from Earth.

This made it, for a time, the farthest image ever made from our planet.