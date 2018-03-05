Evening top 5: Tribunal hears from Maurice McCabe; water restrictions for Dublin; and Lidl Fortunestown staff redeployed

11 people arrested in connection with alleged sexual exploitation of children in Co Limerick

11 people have been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of children in Co Limerick.

The investigation is focused on allegations involving children who were living in the Newcastle West area in Limerick.

Six women and five men - ranging in ages from 20s to 70s - were arrested in Limerick, Tipperary and Kerry today.

Tribunal hears Callinan told TD McCabe abused his own children

Maurice McCabe. Image: RollingNews.ie

Maurice McCabe has told the Disclosures Tribunal the former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan told a TD that Sergeant McCabe had sexually abused all of his own children and his nieces.

Sgt McCabe became emotional when he was asked to recall what John McGuinness told him at a meeting in May 2016.

Today was the first time the Garda whistleblower has given evidence at the Tribunal.

Water restrictions to be in place for Dublin area overnight

The after-effects of Storm Emma are likely to continue for a number of weeks, according to Irish Water.

Water restrictions will be in place across the country, with Dublin to have water restricted between 7pm and 7am.

Irish Water says they are trying to limit the amount lost by leaks, and are encouraging people to report them.

All Lidl Fortunestown staff have been redeployed to other stores

The Lidl store in Fortunestown Lane. Picture by: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

All staff from Lidl in Fortunestown have been redeployed to other stores, the retailer has confirmed.

Major repair works need to be carried out to the Dublin store, after a digger was used to cause extensive damage to the building during Storm Emma on Friday night.

The retailer says the incident will not impact on the "livelihood of our hard working team".

Opposition parties call for Government's 'spin unit' to be disbanded

The main opposition parties want to see the Government's Strategic Communications Unit (SCU) disbanded.

Sinn Féin plan to bring a motion to disband the so-called 'spin unit', with Fianna Fáil likely to support it.

The SCU is currently being reviewed by the Secretary General of the Department of the Taoiseach, at Leo Varadkar's request.