Evening top 5: Taoiseach admits Strategic Communications Unit controls were 'too loose'; North Korea 'willing to discuss' giving up nuclear weapons

Water restriction hours shortened as thousands remain without supply

Irish Water has said there are still around 23,000 people without water supply around the country.

A further 39,000 are facing water restrictions as the utility comes to terms with the aftermath of Storm Emma.

In a statement this evening, Irish Water said the condition of its pipes "particularly in the Dublin region where the average age is 80 years" has contributed to the widespread outages.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un 'willing to give up nuclear weapons'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, (right), shakes hand with South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Picture by: Young Ho/SIPA USA/PA Images



Kim Jong Un is willing to give up nuclear weapons if the security of his regime is guaranteed, says South Korea, after he reportedly said it was the last wish of his father.

An envoy from Seoul made the announcement after meeting the North Korean leader, who is also said to be open to talks with the US.

Donald Trump cautiously welcomed the latest reports from Korea, suggesting a 'serious effort is being made'.

Taoiseach admits Strategic Communications Unit controls were 'too loose'

The Taoiseach has admitted controls were 'too loose' for the Government's Strategic Communications Unit.

However, he has accused the opposition of trying to distract from real issues by kicking up a storm over communication.

The two main opposition parties have called on the Government to scrap the so-called 'spin unit'.

McCabe appeals to anyone who got negative texts about him from gardaí to come forward

Maurice McCabe. Photo:Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie

Maurice McCabe has appealed to anyone who got negative texts about him from gardaí to come forward.

It’s after a counsel for the former head of the Garda Press Office denied that texts he sent related to a sexual abuse allegation against Sergeant McCabe, or that they were composed by former Commissioner Martin Callinan.

CCTV shows 'persons of interest' in Sergei Skripal spy probe

A picture has emerged of what is believed to be a Russian double agent, shortly before he fell critically ill at a shopping centre in England.

British counter-terror police are now leading a probe into what caused former MI6 spy Sergei Skripal and a woman in her 30s to fall ill at The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury on Sunday afternoon.

Stressing that it has not been declared a terrorist incident, Met Police said the counter-terrorism team "has the specialist expertise" to investigate the matter.