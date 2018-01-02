Evening top 5: Storm Eleanor leads to flooding in parts of country; man charged with brother's murder in Co Limerick

Man charged with brother's murder in Co Limerick

A man charged with the murder of his brother in Co Limerick at the weekend said "Sorry, I didn't mean it", a court has heard.

29-year-old Gerard Lynch, with an address at Main Street, Pallaskenry is charged with the murder of 35-year-old Willie Lynch on December 30th last.

Garda Alan O'Donnell gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Gerard Lynch on new year's day.

Flooding in Cork, Galway and Limerick as Storm Eleanor moves across Ireland

Image: Limerick Council



Storm Eleanor has brought strong winds and flooding to parts of Ireland this evening, including Cork, Galway and Limerick.

The first storm of 2018 has also led to power outages across the country.

While high tides have receded in some of the flooded areas tonight, the Office of Emergency Planning has warned that "there are still serious risks from storm-force winds and high spring tides in the morning".

Harris insists 'no effort being spared' to improve overcrowding situation in hospitals

The Health Minister has insisted "no effort or resource is being spared" to improve the overcrowding situation in hospitals.

Simon Harris took to Twitter to thank healthcare staff working in 'difficult circumstances' as figures revealed high numbers of patients waiting for a bed in hospitals across the country today.

The HSE, meanwhile, is urging high-risk groups to get the flu vaccine as the flu has started actively circulating in Ireland.

Ibrahim Halawa: "I had friends who were dying for democracy, so I had to say something"

Ibrahim Halawa. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Ibrahim Halawa says he took part in protests in Egypt as he had friends who were 'dying for democracy'.

The 21-year-old Dubliner was freed last autumn after four years in jail there.

He was arrested in August 2013 after taking part in a pro-democracy rally in Cairo, following the ousting of president Mohamed Morsi in a military coup.

Ibrahim today told The Pat Kenny Show that he was never pro-Morsi - he was instead pro-democracy.

Murder inquiry launched into stabbing of Polish man in Cavan

Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Co Cavan have upgraded the operation to a murder inquiry.

It follows a post mortem examination on the body of the 40-year-old, which was carried out on Monday.

The fatal stabbing happened at Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff at around 11.00pm on Sunday, New Year's Eve.