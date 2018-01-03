Evening top 5: Dundalk attacks leave one dead and two injured; Trump slams former aide Steve Bannon

INMO says "record numbers" are waiting on hospital trolleys

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) says "record numbers" of people are waiting on hospital trolleys.

Figures for Wednesday show 677 people are waiting on trolleys - an increase of 21 from Tuesday.

The INMO says Dublin hospitals, particularly St James's and Tallaght Hospitals, had a big increase overnight with a total of 28 and 23 respectively.

Gardaí say 'terror attack is a line of inquiry' after attacks in Co Louth

Avenue Road, Dundalk | Image: Stephanie Grogan

Gardaí says they are investigating if terrorism was involved in the Dundalk attacks but are keen to stress it's only one line of inquiry.

Three men were randomly set upon in the town over the course of 45 minutes this morning.

One of the victims, a 24-year-old Japanese man, was stabbed to death.

An 18-year-old Egyptian has been arrested.

Warning that further stormy weather could cause flooding along south and west coasts

People living along south and west coasts are being warned of further stormy weather which could cause flooding.

It comes after Storm Eleanor hit western shores on Tuesday evening, bringing gusts in excess of 130km/h.

Counties Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo, Galway, Cavan and Monaghan were among the worst affected, with flooding in some areas - including Galway and Cork city centres.

"He lost his mind" - Trump slams former senior aide Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon. Picture by: Mary Schwalm/AP/Press Association Images

Donald Trump has slammed his former chief strategist and election campaign CEO Steve Bannon, accusing him of having 'lost his mind'.

It comes after media outlets published quotes by Bannon - who is currently the executive chairman of the far-right Breitbart News site - from an upcoming book.

Bannon was seen as one of the key people behind the Trump campaign, and has been an outspoken opponent of so-called 'establishment' Republicans.

State took in €50.7 billion in tax revenue during 2017

The state took in €50.7 billion in tax revenue last year, a 6.0% increase compared to 2017.

The Department of Finance has published the 2017 Exchequer returns, saying tax revenue was slightly ahead of the predicted figure of €50.6 billion.

It also reports gross voted expenditure at €58.6 billion - up 4.6% on the previous year.