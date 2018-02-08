Evening top 5: No opposition to parental leave bill; #HomeToVote campaign; and Public Record Office reconstructed

The Government says it will not oppose a Social Democrats bill, proposing extended parental leave.

However it says this should be done on a paid basis.

The bill before the Dáil would see unpaid parental leave increase from 18 to 26 weeks.

The Government will consider a motion passed by the Dáil to review the bidding process for the National Broadband Plan.

Last week, it was announced that Eir had pulled out of the running to get the contract to provide the service - leaving the enet consortium as the only remaining bidder.

Siro - a joint venture launched by Vodafone and the ESB - also pulled out of the process last year.

The European Parliament has voted in favour of asking the European Commission to carry out a "thorough assessment" of daylight saving time.

MEPs voted in favour of a resolution calling for an examination of the current EU summer-time arrangements - and also asks commissioners to propose changes if necessary.

The resolution was adopted by MEPs with 384 votes in favour compared to 153 against.

A new campaign has been launched, aimed at getting Irish people abroad home to vote.

The London-Irish Abortion Rights Campaign has set up a new website, which lets people see if they are eligible to vote.

The landing page offers them two options: 'I live in Ireland' or 'I live abroad'.

A project to digitally recreate the building and contents of the Public Record Office of Ireland has been announced by Trinity College Dublin.

The office was destroyed by fire at the Four Courts at the outset of the Irish Civil War.

The project has the potential to transform how we understand Ireland's past, and could be of great interest to the Irish Diaspora and anyone tracing their Irish roots.