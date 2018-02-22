Evening top 5: 'No agreement' at UN Security Council; Kenneally loses appeal; Fine Gael to investigate bullying and sexism claims

'No agreement' at UN Security Council as Syria death toll tops 400 in five days

Russia has said there was no agreement at the UN Security Council on plans to introduce a 30-day national ceasefire in Syria.

The deadly bombardment of eastern Ghouta by Syrian Government forces is said to have killed at least 37 more civilians early on Thursday.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 37 civilians had been killed by Thursday afternoon and up to 416 people, including 96 children and 61 women, have died from "concentrated fire" since Sunday night.

The UN said on Wednesday that at least 346 people had been killed and hundreds more wounded since President Assad's forces stepped up their offensive at the start of the month.

Bill Kenneally loses appeal against his jail sentence

A former basketball coach who groomed and abused young boys in Waterford has lost an appeal against his jail sentence.

Bill Kenneally of Summerville Avenue in Waterford was jailed for 14 years in 2016 after pleading guilty to indecently assaulting 10 boys in the 1980s.

The 67-year-old had argued that the sentence was ‘grossly excessive’, but the Court of Appeal didn’t agree with him.

Speaking outside court, one of his victims, Colin Power, said justice had been served.

Fine Gael pledges 'swift' investigation into claims of bullying and sexism

Fine Gael Parliamentary Party Chairman Martin Heydon has written to the General Secretary of the party about an alleged bullying issue.

Senator Catherine Noone raised concerns about bullying and sexism from a male colleague at a parliamentary party meeting last night.

The senator told the meeting that a male colleague regularly talks down to her and is misogynistic.

This evening, Parliamentary Party Chairman Martin Heydon has written to General Secretary Tom Curran about the issue.

NRA chief accuses gun control lobbyists of politicising Florida school massacre

The head of the most powerful gun lobby group in the US has accused gun control advocates of politicising the country’s latest school shooting.

The chief executive of the National Rifle Association (NRA) Wayne LaPierre has accused what he called ‘Democratic elites’ of hating individual freedom.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside of Washington, Mr LaPierre defended his organisation’s long-running argument that guns are the defence against gun violence.

He accused gun control advocates of using last week’s massacre of 17 people at a Florida school to further their own political aims.

Regency Hotel trial adjourned to allow for investigation into death of senior garda

The Regency Hotel murder trial has been adjourned for a month to allow for an investigation into the death of the senior investigating garda in the case.

This trial looking into the murder of David Byrne at a boxing weigh in at the Regency Hotel in Dublin began six weeks ago, and has faced a number of adjournments.

It is the prosecution’s case that Patrick Hutch of Champion’s Avenue in Dublin’s north inner city was the man photographed dressed as a woman carrying a gun at the scene.

The 25-year-old has pleaded not guilty.