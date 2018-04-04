Evening top 5: Metro Hotel residents offered accommodation; Facebook scandal deepens; Importation of fodder to begin

At least 87 million users caught up in Facebook data hijacking scandal

Facebook has announced that data on 87 million users was improperly shared with a British political consultancy firm.

The social media giant is under investigation by authorities in the US, UK, and EU over claims its policies allowed political consultants Cambridge Analytica to harvest data from millions of users.

The figure announced this evening is a significant rise on the 50 million users the company had originally admitted were affected.

Announcing the updated figure, Facebook said most of those affected were in the US – and launched new privacy tools to protect users' data.

Metro Hotel residents offered emergency accommodation

A number of families who were left with ‘nowhere to go’ following a major fire at the Metro Hotel in Dublin last month have been offered emergency accommodation.

The hotel has been providing financial support for around 50 people left homeless by the Ballymun blaze for the past two weeks – however that support is due to end tomorrow.

A number of the families arrived at Dublin City Council’s homeless offices this afternoon seeking help.

This evening, the Dublin Region Homeless Executive confirmed that all of those who came to the office today were offered accommodation “due to the extenuating and difficult circumstances that these families have found themselves in.”

Agriculture Minister says importation of fodder could begin by tomorrow

The Agriculture Minister has said the importation of fodder supplies should begin as soon as tomorrow.

Many farmers have completely run out of food to feed farm animals after months of wet weather.

Minister Michael Creed announced the measures after meeting with Teagasc and industry representatives on the current fodder situation.

Minister Creed said: "As fodder supplies are now tightening across the country, it is important that these are managed proactively.

Two men charged over alleged assault on Laois GAA star Daniel O'Reilly

Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a Laois GAA player in Carlow town.

Inter-county footballer Daniel O'Reilly remains in a serious condition in hospital following an altercation involving "a number of people" in Carlow town in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident happened at the Potato Market at around 1am.

Mr O'Reilly was brought to St. Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious head injuries after the incident.

UK Foreign Office under fire over deleted Salisbury nerve agent tweet

The UK Foreign Office has admitted deleting a Twitter post claiming that experts had “made clear” that the nerve agent used in the Salisbury attack was made in Russia.

A Twitter post on the 22nd March claimed that "analysis by world-leading experts at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down made clear that this was a military-grade novichok nerve agent produced in Russia."

The Tweet noted that the British Government’s Porton Down facility is accredited with international watchdog the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and a "designated laboratory."

Russia has pounced on the revelation and again insisted that the attack is being used to “vilify” Moscow.