Evening top 5: Man charged with murder of Japanese man in Dundalk; Harris apologises to patients waiting for beds

Health Minister apologises to hundreds of patients waiting for hospital beds

The Health Minister has apologised to the hundreds of patients waiting on trolleys this week.

The flu season has yet to peak, with a particularly troublesome strain also being seen in hospitals.

Simon Harris has spoken with the CEOs of the country's hospital groups, ahead of what he describes as a 'crucial weekend'.

Man appears in court charged with murder of Japanese man in Co Louth

Picture by: David Young/PA Wire/PA Images

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a Japanese man in Co Louth.

24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki was stabbed to death on Avenue Road in Dundalk yesterday morning.

The court heard the nationality of the accused has not been determined yet and he’s to receive psychological treatment while in custody.

18 dead and more than 250 injured after South Africa train crash

At least 18 people are believed to have been killed and more than 250 injured after a train hit a lorry in South Africa.

The passenger train crashed into the lorry and a car in between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the country's Free State at about 9.15am local time (11.15am GMT) on Thursday.

The train, owned by long-distance rail service Shosholoza Meyl, was reportedly full of people going back to Johannesburg from holiday in Port Elizabeth.

Donald Trump's lawyers warn publisher to halt publication of tell-all book

Donald Trump. Picture by: Evan Vucci/AP/Press Association Images

Donald Trump's lawyers have tried to stop the publication of a tell-all book about the President who says he no longer talks to his ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon.

A "cease and desist" letter has been sent to author Michael Wolff and his publisher, threatening libel charges over the upcoming book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

In a crackdown on leaks, the Trump administration also announced on Thursday that staff and guests at the White House will not be able to use their personal mobile phones from next week.

Warning that climate change is greatly increasing number of ‘dead zones’ in world's oceans

The amount of water in the world's oceans without oxygen has more than quadrupled in the last half century, a new study is warning.

The study, published in the Science journal, highlights that a lack of oxygen in certain parts of the ocean is leading to so-called 'dead zones' - where the oxygen levels are so low that marine animals suffocate and die.

It also means that fish actively avoid the areas, leading to a reduction in the size of their habitats & leaving them more vulnerable to predators and human fishing.