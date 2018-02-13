Evening top 5: Israeli police recommend charges against Netanyahu; Islamic centre issues fatwa against female genital mutilation

Rents rose by over 10% across the country in 2017.

New figures from Daft.ie show that people now pay an average of €1,227 every month.

Rents in the capital are €4,500 more a year than they were during the peak of the Celtic Tiger.

However, Leo Varadkar is reluctant to expand the rent pressure zones around the country, telling deputies in the Dáil: "I think when it comes to any additional measures, we need to be careful."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture by: Ronen Zvulun/AP/Press Association Images

Israeli police have recommended bribery charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alleging he acted "against the public interest".

It comes following investigations into two separate corruption cases, with the decision on whether Mr Netanyahu should formally face charges now down to the country's attorney general.

The recommended charges relate to alleged bribery, fraud and breach of public trust - but the politician insisted any charges would "end with nothing".

Julian Assange has lost another court bid to have his UK arrest warrant dropped.

The WikiLeaks founder faces arrest if he leaves the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has been holed up for five and a half years.

In the latest bid to have the warrant dropped, lawyers had asked a London court to consider whether it was in the public interest for the WikiLeaks founder to be arrested.

Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The Islamic Centre of Ireland says it was shocked by a call to legalise female genital mutilation (FGM).

There's been controversy since its member Dr Ali Selim last week said 'female circumcision' was acceptable if done under medical supervision.

Amid criticism of the comments by medical professionals and prominent members of the Muslim community, the Islamic Centre of Ireland last night issued a fatwa - an authoritative religious opinion - against FGM.

The man at the centre of the Netflix series 'Making a Murderer' could face a fresh trial if an appeal is overturned.

Steven Avery is serving a life sentence for a murder in 2005 but new evidence has emerged since his conviction.

Avery's lawyer Dean Strang has taken up a guest lecture position at the University of Limerick to teach a module at the law school.

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, he outlined some of the fresh information that has been brought forward by Steven Avery's new counsel.