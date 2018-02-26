Evening top 5: Ireland prepares for The Beast; Maynooth 'napping pods'; and Rolling Stones to play Croke Park*

The Housing Minister has said a status red weather warning is likely later this week amid expected 'exceptionally cold' weather.

The so-called 'Beast from the East' cold weather movement is set to bring freezing temperatures to Ireland, with the worst conditions in the south and east.

The worst conditions are expected on Thursday.

As the cold weather takes hold, people are being asked to be vigilant at home and on the roads.

Everyone, especially older or more vulnerable people, should remember to take extra care.

Rural and community development Minister Michael Ring has reminded people of the need to look out for older and more vulnerable members of their community during the cold snap.

Ever fancied a snooze in the middle of your busy day? Students at Maynooth University can now do just that.

A proposal has seen high-tech EnergyPods installed in the university library to help students keep their energy up.

Maynooth is the first Irish university to install the pods, which will allow students to take 20-minute naps.

New proposals will see no more taxis allowed on College Green in Dublin at peak-times.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has announced plans to end peak-time southbound taxis there from March 12th.

During the hours of 7.00am to 10.00am, taxis will be restricted from driving southbound through College Green.

The Rolling Stones have announced a gig in Croke Park, following weeks of speculation.

They are due to play at the Dublin stadium on May 17th.

The latest leg of the 'No Filter' tour also includes dates in the UK, Germany, France, Poland and the Czech Republic.

*Subject to licence