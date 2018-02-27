Evening top 5: Homeless figures rise; Boris does borders; and Virgin Hyperloop unveiled

The number of homeless people in emergency accommodation has hit a new high of more than 9,000, the Government's latest figures reveal.

According to data released by the Department of Housing, there were 9,104 people in emergency accommodation in January - 5,837 adults and 3,267 children.

It marks an increase of more than 500 people compared to the December figure of 8,587, a 6% increase in one month.

An animal charity says the 'Beast from the East' weather system has claimed its first victim.

Laois-based Cara Rescue Dogs says a person found their dog dead on Monday morning sitting outside the back door.

It says this was despite the fact they had a small wooden dog box, which they felt was sufficient to keep the dog warm outside.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has faced criticism after comparing the Irish border to the ones between different boroughs in London.

Mr Johnson made the remarks during an interview on BBC Radio 4.

He argued: "We think that we can have very efficient facilitation systems to make sure that there's no need for a hard border, excessive checks at the frontier between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

A man who was shot in north Dublin on Sunday evening has died.

It happened at Moateview Gardens in Coolock at around 8.15pm.

Kenneth Finn (36) was pronounced dead at Beaumount Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Virgin Hyperloop One has unveiled its first pod to be used in the city of Dubai.

The design was revealed with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority as part of UAE Innovation Month.

The pod is a full-scale structure that allows the public to explore the hyperloop from a traveler's perspective.