Evening top 5: Government dismisses broadband review; FGM in Ireland; and Marie Stopes 'watching' 8th amendment

The Communications Minister Denis Naughten has claimed a Fianna Fáil proposal to review the handling of the National Broadband Plan will only delay the roll-out further.

The Dáil has been debating a Fianna Fáil motion on the issue.

It follows the withdrawal of Eir from the process, leaving enet as the only bidder for the massive contract to deliver rural broadband.

The number of women and girls subjected to Female Genital Mutilation in Ireland has almost doubled - to almost 6,000.

A new study has found there are more than 2,600 women and girls still at risk of the practice – which remains illegal here.

The UN estimates that around 200 million girls and women in over 30 countries have been subjected to the practice, which has been described as barbaric.

Space agency SpaceX has successfully launched a rocket designed to send a car to Mars.

The Falcon Heavy blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Tuesday evening just before 900pm Irish time.

It is the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two, with the ability to lift more than twice the payload of the next vehicle, at one-third the cost.

A man has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals in Northern Ireland.

The 23-year-old is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old male teenager has been released on bail, pending further police inquiries.

A UK-based clinic which offers abortion services for women has denied a claim they are to set up operations in Dublin.

Marie Stopes offers services across England and Wales, and also has a helpline for the Republic of Ireland.

The campaign group Save the 8th had claimed the provider is seeking site locations for abortion clinics in Dublin, should the 8th amendment be repealed.