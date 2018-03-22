Evening top 5: Dublin's MetroLink; Varadkar insists on 'backstop' option; and Céide Fields takes Italian award

A route has been unveiled for the proposed MetroLink project in Dublin.

The emerging route - which has not been finalised - is to run between Swords and Sandyford, connecting key destinations including Dublin Airport and the city centre along a 26km route.

A large proportion of the route will be underground, including where it passes under the city centre area and the airport.

The Taoiseach has said a 'backstop' agreement to avoid a hard border in Ireland has to be part of the withdrawal agreement between the EU and UK.

Leo Varadkar has arrived in Brussels for a two-day summit with other EU leaders, with Brexit negotiations a major part of the agenda.

EU leaders have reached a deal with British officials on a transition period after the UK's exit from the bloc, but differences are said to remain over Ireland.

More than 70 organisations have come together to launch a campaign to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

The 'Together for Yes' campaign sees groups such as Doctors For Choice, The National Women’s Council and Rape Crisis Network Ireland joining forces.

Other groups involved in the campaign include Women’s Aid, Irish Family Planning Association and the Union of Students in Ireland.

An internet hosting company says demand for '.ie' registrations has surged this week, as rules around them are relaxed.

Blacknight says Ireland's national domain had "a record day" on Wednesday, with almost 700 applications approved.

This is more than five-times the typical daily average for .ie - while registrations for the month so far are up 62% on last year.

An Irish heritage site the has been awarded the Carlo Scarpa International Landscape Award for Gardens.

The Céide Fields was announced as the winner in Milan on Wednesday night.

Every year the Italian Fondazione Benetton Studi Ricerche awards the Carlo Scarpa Prize for Gardens to attract attention to a site which is rich in natural, historical and creative values.