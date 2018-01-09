Evening top 5: Donohoe backs abortion legalisation; Bruton insists enough teachers in training; Bannon quits Breitbart

Donohoe: I support recommendations on the 8th amendment

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says he is in favour allowing abortion without restriction for the first 12 weeks of a pregnancy.

He confirmed he supports the recommendations of the Oireachtas committee on the 8th amendment.

Meanwhile, he admitted that that the improvement the Irish economy is not being equally felt across all sections of society.

He said he wants to make sure everyone benefits from the upturn.

Bruton insists enough teachers in training to meet demand

The Minister for Education has insisted there are enough teachers being trained to meet demand in Irish schools.

Richard Bruton was speaking as it emerged that the number of people applying to be teachers has dropped by 62% in the past five years.

There were just 1,068 applications for second-level training courses last year, compared to 2,824 in 2011.

The Irish Times reports that this is leading to major shortages in key subjects like Irish and maths – while managers of the country’s primary schools are warning that the country could be facing into a crisis shortage of teachers.

Dublin councillors vote to spend €500,000 lowering sea wall despite objections

Around €500,000 is to be spent lowering a newly-built sea wall in Clontarf in Dublin - despite warnings that it will need to be raised again in the future.

Councillors voted for the measure last night after complaints that the wall blocked sea views for motorists.

The dispute centres on a 500m section of the wall near St Anne's Park.

It will now be lowered by up to 30cm, after the vote was carried by 34 votes to 21.

Gardaí investigating discovery of woman's body in Donegal

The discovery of a woman’s body at a house in County Donegal is being investigated.

The woman, in her 50’s was found in New Brook Court in Letterkenny yesterday.

A post mortem will be carried out by the state pathologist this evening.

Gardaí say the results will determine the course of their investigation.

Steve Bannon steps down from right-wing news organisation Breitbart

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has stepped down as chairman of right-wing news organisation Breitbart News.

The former advisor to US President Donald Trump served as executive chairman at the organisation since 2012.

In a statement Mr Bannon said: “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”

The move comes as he was quoted in a controversial book that was highly critical of President Trump.