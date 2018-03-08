Evening top 5: Cabinet signs off on referendum bill; Trump authorises steel and aluminum tariffs

Cabinet signs off on 8th amendment referendum bill

The Cabinet has signed off on a bill to call a referendum on the 8th amendment.

Ministers approved the bill, which outlines what question will be put to people, with a likely referendum date in May.

The Cabinet unanimously approved the bill on Thursday morning.

Trump authorises steel and aluminum tariffs, with exemption for Canada and Mexico

Donald Trump. Picture by: Susan Walsh/AP/Press Association Images

US President Donald Trump has formally approved tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

The US President has claimed the tariffs - 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminum - are necessary to combat 'unfair trade practices' and to protect US national security.

They will come into force in 15 days’ time, but Canada and Mexico - who are currently renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the US - will initially be exempt.

Priests need to be 'put to pin of their collar' over exclusion of women, says McAleese

Former President Mary McAleese has said the Catholic Church needs to clarify what it is going to do to include women.

She was speaking ahead of a 'Voices of Faith' conference taking place to mark International Women's Day.

The conference was due to be held in The Vatican itself, but was moved to Rome after Mrs McAleese was blocked from speaking at it.

Portrait of all sitting female TDs and Senators unveiled at Leinster House

Image: Sean Defoe

A portrait of all the sitting female TDs and Senators has been unveiled in Leinster House.

Artist Noel Murphy was commissioned to produce the work to mark 100 years of women's suffrage, and it has been revealed on International Women's Day.

As well as the 53 contemporary politicians, the painting also features the image of Countess Markievicz - the first woman elected to parliament.

British minister says attack on former Russian spy was 'brazen and reckless'

The British Home Secretary has described the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter as 'brazen and reckless'..

Sergei Skripal (66) and his daughter Yulia (33) remain in a critical condition in hospital in Salisbury after they were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre on Sunday.

A police officer - named as Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey - who initially responded to the incident is also said to be in a serious condition in hospital, but is 'conscious and talking'.

A total of 21 people have been treated in the wake of the incident, although only three people - Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey - remain in hospital.